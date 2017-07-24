Man missing amid flooding in northern Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man missing amid flooding in northern Kentucky

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
BROOKSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in northern Kentucky plan to resume searching Monday for a man who was swept away flooding that hit the region.
    
A Bracken County dispatcher - who declined to give her name, citing department procedure - says floodwaters swept away the man and his mobile home Sunday morning.
    
The dispatcher also said the flooding caused a lot of property damage and damaged many roads in the area.
    
Cincinnati station FOX 19 reports that Maysville Mayor David Cartmell says a state of emergency was declared in neighboring Mason County.
 

