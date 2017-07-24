Bush Brothers & Company recalls certain baked beans - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bush Brothers & Company recalls certain baked beans

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WAVY) – Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.

The company said is a statement that the recall is due to some cans having defective side seams. These side seam defects may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak or allow for harmful bacteria to grow inside the product.

The Baked Beans involved in the recall include:

  • BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019
  • BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019
  • BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

No illnesses have been reported but the company urges consumers to dispose of the affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

Consumers who have questions can call 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

You can see all the details of this recall at bushbeans.com

