The Latest: Kushner Says He 'Did Not Collude with Russia'

A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.
A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.
Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
Misty Reynolds was last seen near Welch, WV and last spoke to her family this past Wednesday (7/19) at approximately 4 p.m. after she started to have suicidal thoughts.
Dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight last night about a pedestrian being struck in Spring Hill. The incident happened in the 5300 block of MacCorkle Ave SW. South Charleston police and Fire responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. “
