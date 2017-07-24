Tech Company Plans To Implant Workers With Microchips - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tech Company Plans To Implant Workers With Microchips

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKRG) — Forget swiping a badge. Workers at a business in Wisconsin will soon be able to simply wave their hands to open doors, log on to their computers, and even buy snacks from vending machines.

Three Square Market (32M), based in River Falls, will begin offering microchip technology to its employees in August, according to a release from the company.

The microchips are implanted beneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger, a process that takes just seconds.

The chips use near-field communications (NFC) technology, which is the same technology used by many credit cards and smartphones, such as the ones you see at grocery checkouts or vending machines.

The microchips are optional, but the company says it expects more than 50 workers to take part.

Three Square Market is holding a “chip party” on August 1st at the company’s headquarters, and this is when employees will get their chips.

According to the company’s release, 32M would be the first U.S. company to provide this type of technology to its workers.

