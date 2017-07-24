Deputies Seek Aid in Identifying Man who Stole $2,500 Worth of Cigarettes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county.

Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit an email tip to Tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit an anonymous tip through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.