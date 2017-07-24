Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Infant While Intoxicated - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Infant While Intoxicated

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CABELL COUNTY, WV - A Milton man is under arrest after police say he allegedly kidnapped an infant while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, Jake D. Spurlock, 39, left a residence while intoxicated with a 4-year-old child and ran into the nearby woods with a handgun.

Both Milton and Barboursville Police Department's K9 units were dispatched but were unsuccesfull locating Spurlock.

Police said they could hear the child crying in the woods.

Spurlock eventually exited the woods and the child was taken into Child Protective Services.

During the arrest, Spurlock allegedly kicked a police captain in the face and grabbed another officer in an attempt to grab his firearm. 

Spurlock went on to say that he had an explosive device on his person and would blow up the vehicle. 

This was proven to be false.

He is now being charged with Child Neglect Causing Serious Injury, Wanton Endangerment, Kidnapping, Obstruction, Receiving and Transferring Stolen Goods, Intimidation of a Public Official, and two counts of Battery on a Police Officer. 

