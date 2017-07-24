Multiple People Transported to Hospital Following Cabell County Crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital after a four vehicle crash in Cabell County.

Dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near the Route 2 intersection.

They say that three squadrons transported to the hospital, but it is unclear how many people were in each vehicle at this time.

It is also not clear what caused the crash at this time.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.