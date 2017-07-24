Police Warn of Scam Involving People Claiming to be Grandson

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Police Department has received two complaints Monday of elderly people being contacted by persons claiming to be a grandson.

According to a release from the police department, the caller states that they have been arrested and are in need of money for bail purposes.

The police department says to please be aware of this when answering telephone calls from unknown callers and/or numbers.

The following information is an article written by the FBI for a better look at the scam and the guidelines for reporting the contact with IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center) via www.ic3.gov.