Kids can soon cross the galaxy like Luke Skywalker with replica Landspeeder

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — Kids all across the galaxy can now travel like “Star Wars” hero Luke Skywalker with a new replica Landspeeder made by Radio Flyer. 

Its top speed is 5mph, and goes 2mph when backing up, according to Radio Flyer.

The craft fits two people with a weight capacity of 130 pounds, and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Landspeeder pilots also have an interactive dashboard with lights and sounds from the movies.

The speeder is available for preorder on the Toys ‘R’ Us site for $499. The estimated shipping date is Sept. 5.

