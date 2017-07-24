Structure Fire Shuts Down Busy Roadway in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Structure Fire Shuts Down Busy Roadway in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County.

The fire was reported at just after 8:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Wealthy Acres Road off of Cabin Creek Road in eastern Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say that at this time, it is unclear whether the structure was occupied, but it was fully-engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

