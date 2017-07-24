President Trump Speaks to Boy Scouts at National Jamboree - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

President Trump Speaks to Boy Scouts at National Jamboree

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
BEAVER, WV (WOWK) - The Commander-in-Chief makes a visit to the Mountain State Monday night. The president landed in Beaver, West Virginia before speaking before thousands of boy scouts at the Bechtel Summit.

"Boy scout values are American values and great boy Scouts become great, great Americans," President Trump said in a speech Monday, continuing the tradition of cheering on our future leaders, started in the 1930's with President F.D.R.

"But here you learn the rewards of hard work and perseverance. Never ever give up- never quit. Persevere- never ever quit. You learn the satisfaction of building a roaring campfire, reaching a mountain summit, or earning a merit badge after mastering a certain skill. There is no better feeling than an achievement that you've earned with your own sweat, tears, resolve, hard work- there's nothing like it," President Trump added.

This week Boy Scouts from across the country have been hiking and biking among dozens of other activities, while also honing the Boy Scout promise.

"I've been doing BMX biking and shooting range," Fitz Cooper an 8th grade boy scout told 13 News. 

These Jamborees have helped craft thousands of Boy Scouts over the years, including 10 members of President Trump's cabinet.

"This spirit with being scout- more so than almost anything I can think of. So whatever going on- keep doing it. It's incredible to watch believe me," President Trump added.

President Trump is the 8th president to ever speak at the Boy Scout Jamboree.

