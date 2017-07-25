Inside the Huddle with Tony Caridi will be held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Thursday July 27th, 2017, Tony Caridi will host Inside the Huddle at the Embassy Suites in Charleston, West Virginia.

Caridi will talk about, the 2016 season, what's ahead for the team in 2017, any Freshman players who will make an impact, coaching changes, the Big 12 Conference, and he will have a Q & A.

There will also be tailgate foods provided, a silent auction, and beverages available.

Funds from the event go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia.

The VIP Reception with Caridi begins at 4:30 PM and the actual event begins at 5:30 PM.

Tickets are $75 for an individual, $100 for two tickets, and tables are available.

For more information, contact Jim Strawn by calling 304-541-4756.