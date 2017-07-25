2 charged after Kentucky woman fatally beaten with stick

The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

Authorities in Kentucky have charged two people with fatally beating a woman with a stick after following a trail of blood that led to a home.

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - The Parkersburg Police Department has received two complaints Monday of elderly people being contacted by persons claiming to be a grandson. According to a release from the police department, the caller states that they have been arrested and are in need of money for bail purposes. The police department says to please be aware of this when answering telephone calls from unknown callers and/or numbers. The following information is an article writte...