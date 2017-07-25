4-year-old in tears searching for dead father’s iPhone - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4-year-old in tears searching for dead father's iPhone

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas 4-year-old boy is heartbroken after misplacing an iPhone that belonged to his late father.

Xochilt Hernandez-Palomarez said her son, Javi, left his phone at a Walmart on Ambler Avenue on Sunday and the phone has not been recovered.

Hernandez-Palomarez told WFLA’s sister stations KTAB and KRBC that she returned to the store as soon as she noticed it was missing but it hadn’t been turned in and she couldn’t find it anywhere. She also said the ‘Find My iPhone’ function was disabled on the device.

She later posted about the lost phone on Facebook, saying Javi had been crying because he lost his dad’s phone and would no longer be able to look at the priceless pictures or fall asleep to the songs his dad had stored on it – things that previously brought Javi comfort when dealing with the recent loss of his father.

The missing phone is a gold iPhone 6S from Sprint in a white case with serial number C77QLLWKGRY7.

Hernandez-Palomarez said she is willing to reimburse anyone for whatever they end up having to pay to recover the phone.

She asks anyone who knows of the phone’s whereabouts to contact her or return the device to Walmart.

