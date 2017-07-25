Baby in critical condition after being abandoned by father in parking lot

The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
Authorities in Kentucky have charged two people with fatally beating a woman with a stick after following a trail of blood that led to a home.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday.
Parkersburg Police arrests two people on multiple drug and weapons charges. They had this to say in a release: On Friday July 21, 2017 at approximately 2010 hours, a uniformed officer and his K9, Hawk, stopped a 2007 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of Woodyard Avenue and 7th Street for a cellphone violation. During the roadside interview, the driver, Matthew Gonzales, stated he did not have a driver’s license.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.
A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday.
Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.
