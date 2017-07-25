Baby in critical condition after being abandoned by father in pa - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Baby in critical condition after being abandoned by father in parking lot

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in the North Bay.

Daniel Mitchell, 18, allegedly went shopping at a strip mall in Suisun City, dropped the infant off in the parking lot, and drove away.

Employees at a barber shop noticed the baby boy after the car drove off, and contacted police.

The incident was caught on video surveillance cameras of nearby businesses on Sunset Ave.

Mitchell is also accused of a hit and run crash in Fairfield shortly after leaving his baby behind.

Officers arrested him for child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail, and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

The baby’s mother spoke with police and is not considered a suspect, police said.

The infant was placed into protective custody with Solano County Child Protective Services.

He is in critical, but stable condition.

