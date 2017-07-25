Capito says she'll vote for Senate to debate health overhaul

The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
The Commander-in-Chief makes a visit to the Mountain State Monday night. The president landed in Beaver, West Virginia before speaking before thousands of boy scouts at the Bechtel Summit.
A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.
A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
A makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three fire stations are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Newhouse Branch Road north of Charleston. Dispatchers say that injuries are unknown at this time, but the structure was fully-engulfed when they arrived on scene. The Malden Fire Department, Sissonville Fire Department, and the Pinch Fire Department all responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the sc...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a recent theft in the county. Deputies say that the male shown in the attached pictures stole around $2,500 in cigarettes from the office at the Dollar General store on Campbell's Creek Drive last Thursday.
Officials have searched all night for a woman swept away in rushing waters in Ohio County.
