Capito says she'll vote for Senate to debate health overhaul

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Capito, in a statement Tuesday, says she'll make decisions that are "in the best interests of West Virginians."

She says she's committed to reforming the health care system while addressing concerns about affordable health care coverage, including for those on Medicaid and people with drug addictions.

Capito has opposed previous proposals by the Senate's Republican majority leadership to replace what was President Barack Obama's signature program.

She has repeatedly said that she "did not come to Washington to hurt people."

About 525,000 West Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid. About 175,000 joined under the act's expansion.

