Capito says she'll vote for Senate to debate health overhaul - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Capito says she'll vote for Senate to debate health overhaul

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Capito, in a statement Tuesday, says she'll make decisions that are "in the best interests of West Virginians."

She says she's committed to reforming the health care system while addressing concerns about affordable health care coverage, including for those on Medicaid and people with drug addictions.

Capito has opposed previous proposals by the Senate's Republican majority leadership to replace what was President Barack Obama's signature program.

She has repeatedly said that she "did not come to Washington to hurt people."

About 525,000 West Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid. About 175,000 joined under the act's expansion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill

    Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:16:36 GMT

    The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

    The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

  • Capito says she'll vote for Senate to debate health overhaul

    Capito says she'll vote for Senate to debate health overhaul

    West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

    West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

  • President Trump Speaks to Boy Scouts at National Jamboree

    President Trump Speaks to Boy Scouts at National Jamboree

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:30:24 GMT

    The Commander-in-Chief makes a visit to the Mountain State Monday night. The president landed in Beaver, West Virginia before speaking before thousands of boy scouts at the Bechtel Summit.

    The Commander-in-Chief makes a visit to the Mountain State Monday night. The president landed in Beaver, West Virginia before speaking before thousands of boy scouts at the Bechtel Summit.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:42:30 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

  • Fungal disease found on milksnake in WV

    Fungal disease found on milksnake in WV

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-07-25 07:29:04 GMT
    Missouri Department of ConservationMissouri Department of Conservation

    The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.

    The juvenile milksnake had crusty scales and abrasions on its head.

  • Woman sets apartment on fire in attempt to kill bug

    Woman sets apartment on fire in attempt to kill bug

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-07-25 13:33:51 GMT

    A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.

    A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.