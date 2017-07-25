W.Va. AG Seeks Supreme Court Review of Anti-Gun Rights Ruling - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

W.Va. AG Seeks Supreme Court Review of Anti-Gun Rights Ruling

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a five-state coalition in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court decision that unnecessarily burdens an individual’s constitutional right to bear arms lawfully.

The friend-of-the-court brief, filed Monday, pertains to a ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers West Virginia. The Attorney General believes the court erred in deciding that the potential presence of a weapon automatically makes an individual dangerous. 

“It is wrong to deem an individual dangerous solely because they are armed,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I respect the right of innocent gun owners to carry their weapon without the fear of being unreasonably searched.”

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in determining what constitutes a valid frisk, held that a pat down is permitted based solely upon a reasonable suspicion that an individual is armed.

The brief argues that such a ruling effectively forces an individual to choose between their right to bear arms and their right to be free from unreasonable searches. No matter how cooperative the individual is, and no matter whether the individual is lawfully permitted to carry the weapon, the ruling allows a pat down so long as there is suspicion that a weapon is present.

The appeals court decision is particularly troubling in states like West Virginia, which have high rates of lawful gun ownership and state laws that promote the lawful carry of firearms, such as the constitutional carry law passed by the Legislature in 2016. 

“The WVCDL fought tooth and nail to get Constitutional Carry passed in the Legislature,” said Keith Morgan, president of the West Virginia Citizen’s Defense League. “To learn that the 4th Circuit has ruled that in order to exercise that right, we must give up the right to be secure in our persons, papers, and effects, is a travesty. Patrick Morrisey is right to push this train wreck of a decision to the Supreme Court. We should not have to sacrifice one liberty to exercise another.”

The brief argues that the appeals court misinterpreted existing U.S. Supreme Court case law by collapsing a two-part inquiry into whether someone is both armed and dangerous to a single requirement based solely upon whether a person is armed.

West Virginia filed the brief with attorneys general from Indiana, Michigan, Texas and Utah.
  

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby in critical condition after being abandoned by father in parking lot

    Baby in critical condition after being abandoned by father in parking lot

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-07-25 17:43:29 GMT

    A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.

    A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.

  • Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:42:30 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

  • FBI issues warning about ‘smart toys’

    FBI issues warning about ‘smart toys’

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-07-25 14:28:27 GMT

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children. 

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.