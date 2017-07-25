UPDATE: Two Children Found from Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

According to dispatchers, the two children have been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that two children are missing from Kanawha County.

Deputies, along with dispatchers, say that two children were reported missing around 2:45 p.m. from the Jenna Way Apartments in Sissonville.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says that the two childen, who are both aged six years old, were playing outside and are presumed lost at this point.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is handling the search in finding the children.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.