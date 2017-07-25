Woman helps Kanawha County, WV teachers collect classroom supplies

School will be starting soon and teachers are already getting their classrooms ready to welcome students back. With limited funding for each school those teachers are having to dig a little deeper into their pockets to get what they need.

But a local woman is on a mission to help lighten their load.

"I just kind of do without thinking," said Tracy White, Cross Lanes, WV.

White is on a mission inspired by an idea she saw on social media. She's matching teachers with sponsors to help them get the supplies they need to start the school year off right.

"I saw a need and I have a great support system on social media and I reached out to them and it has been shared and shared," White said.

Cross Lanes Elementary Principal Jodie Hypes said most people don't realize how much teachers spend out of their own pockets to buy classroom supplies.

"We work together to make our tiny budget try to provide what we need and it is never enough," Hypes said. "They usually end up spending hundreds of dollars plus their ink, plus their paper because our budgets continue to shrink."

She said schools have a very limited funding to purchase crucial supplies. That is why White's Adopt-a-Teacher Program is so helpful. So far there are 250 teachers looking for sponsors for their classroom and only 60 donors have stepped forward.

If you would like to adopt a classroom email adoptateacher2017@gmail.com or find them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/adoptateacher2017/