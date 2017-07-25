House Destroyed in Eastern Kentucky Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House Destroyed in Eastern Kentucky Fire

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A house in eastern Kentucky was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, the fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Blevins Fork Road off of US 23 between the communities of Ulysses and Chapman in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

No injuries were reported, but the fire did destroy a house that was occupied by a family.

The Lowmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Louisa Fire Department, and Lawrence County EMS responded to the scene.

