House Destroyed in Eastern Kentucky Fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A house in eastern Kentucky was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, the fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Blevins Fork Road off of US 23 between the communities of Ulysses and Chapman in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

No injuries were reported, but the fire did destroy a house that was occupied by a family.

The Lowmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Louisa Fire Department, and Lawrence County EMS responded to the scene.