Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet.

Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs.

Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again.

Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a long time.

Dillard received a call from a woman at the Town Park Apartments, which are near Medi Park in Amarillo, Texas, saying that there were rattlesnake eggs in her toilet.

The only problem is, rattlesnakes do not lay eggs and actually give birth to live babies.

Another weird part of this story, the woman lived on the third floor at her apartment complex.

Dillard said he cannot be sure how the snake got there but he does have an idea.

"In this case, I would be looking for entry ways into the apartment or just talk to other neighbors," said Dillard. "Like I said, it could have just been a 15-year-old boy playing with a snake and it got loose."

Dillard adds when the snake laid the eggs in the toilet it was basically certain death for the eggs because they are usually laid under ground away from the sun in a warm place.

He continued the reason the snake laid them there is most likely because the snake went into the toilet to get a drink.

Dillard told us when snakes are in the water they naturally relax their bodies which would have made the snake lay the eggs on accident.

He said there is no way the snake would have laid the eggs there on purpose.

When we asked how the snake would have gotten into the apartment, he said that is something that we would need to ask the snake.

