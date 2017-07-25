Truck Rolls Into River in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person received an unwelcomed surprised when their truck rolled into the Guyandotte River off of U.S. 60 in Barboursville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Barboursville Mayor and dispatchers, a kayak was being emptied from the back of a truck on the banks of the Guyandotte River around 3 p.m., when the truck rolled into the river.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but it was almost 10 p.m before crews on scene were able to retrieve the vehicle out of the river.

There is no word just yet on how the truck ended up in the river.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.