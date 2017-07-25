Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedur - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law.

After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA).

This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongside plans that comply with stricter Obamacare standards. And a proposal was added from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, that would "assist low-income people moving off of Medicaid and onto private insurance plans," according to an aide to McConnell.

Because the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) didn't score the Cruz and Portman proposals, the entire proposal was subject to a 60-vote point of order instead of 51 votes.

Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana, read the vote results saying, "On this vote the yeas are 43, the nays are 57 ... the motion is not agreed to."

Nine Republican defectors voted against the amendment: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee); Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina); Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nevada); Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas); Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Arkansas); and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).

The Senate adjourned for the evening and will return Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. to resume debate and consideration of amendments to the health care bill. The next series of votes are expected at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Senate's next vote is expected to be on a bill resembling 2015 legislation passed by the upper chamber that would repeal Obamacare, but delay it from taking effect for two years so Republicans can find a replacement plan in that time-frame, which is why it's sometimes called "repeal and delay." Three Senate Republicans came out against this idea last week: Susan Collins, Shelley Moore Capito and Lisa Murkowski. This plan could become even more complicated if Democrats retake control of any part of Congress in 2019. CBO projects that 32 million more people would be left without health insurance in 2026.

Senate Republicans said Tuesday they might also vote on a "skinny repeal" that would be a much more narrow proposal. The Senate is expected to begin what's called a "vote-a-rama" in which senators offer a slew of amendments to the House-passed bill that the Senate opened debate on Tuesday afternoon.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

    Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:30:45 GMT
    CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...
    CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...

  • Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

    Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:03:43 GMT
    KAMR Local 4 NewsKAMR Local 4 News
    AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...
    AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...

  • Officials: 7-year-old Found Dead After Climbing Fence to Catch Baseball

    Officials: 7-year-old Found Dead After Climbing Fence to Catch Baseball

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-26 00:59:58 GMT
    WINNSBORO, LA. (MYARKLAMISS)  - It was in a backyard on Lincoln Street in Winnsboro where an innocent game of catch turned deadly for 7-year-old Brandon McFarland. "A little before 11 o'clock my office got a call about a child that was missing," Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobbs said. "The description was a 7-year-old male that was missing at 229 Lincoln Street." After a neighborhood-wide search, deputies said the boy was found dead. He was located next do...
    WINNSBORO, LA. (MYARKLAMISS)  - It was in a backyard on Lincoln Street in Winnsboro where an innocent game of catch turned deadly for 7-year-old Brandon McFarland. "A little before 11 o'clock my office got a call about a child that was missing," Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobbs said. "The description was a 7-year-old male that was missing at 229 Lincoln Street." After a neighborhood-wide search, deputies said the boy was found dead. He was located next do...
    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

    Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:30:45 GMT
    CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...
    CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...

  • Ohio approves funds for medical marijuana tracking system

    Ohio approves funds for medical marijuana tracking system

    Regulators of Ohio's budding medical marijuana industry have received approval to spend an additional $6 million over the next two years on projects including a seed-to-sale tracking system.

    Regulators of Ohio's budding medical marijuana industry have received approval to spend an additional $6 million over the next two years on projects including a seed-to-sale tracking system.

  • Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill

    Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:16:36 GMT

    The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

    The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.