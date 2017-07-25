Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Cabell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Cabell County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at a double-wide mobile home in Huntington Tuesday night.

The fire was reported on the 6200 block of Wentz Avenue in Huntington around 10:45 p.m.

Dispatchers say that the fire was contained by 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and it is unknown how much damage occurred at this time.

Barboursville Fire, Ohio River Road Fire, and Ona Fire responded to the fire.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

