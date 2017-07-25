Protesters Rally Against Newest Senate Healthcare Vote - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Protesters Rally Against Newest Senate Healthcare Vote

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
HUNTINGTON- The Senate is moving ahead with debate on an Obamacare overhaul after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

The health care vote Tuesday caught many West Virginia and Ohio voters by surprise. In response, families and workers rallied on the Huntington 6th Street Bridge to make their concerns known. The overall message sent by the "Bridge to Healthcare" rally, was repair not replace. Demonstrators want to see some adjustments made to the Affordable Care Act, not a complete repeal- and constituents are concerned about Senator Capito and Senator Portman's vote Tuesday afternoon. Dozens of moms, kids and neighbors were marching across the 6th Street Bridge, rallying support to keep Obamacare in place.

"My daughter has been treated for cancer. If it wasn't for the insurance she receives from the state of Ohio, she wouldn't be here today. So if her insurance is gone- she should be gone," Jennifer Busick, of Ohio, told 13 News.

Many, who see the life or death circumstances around health care, were surprised by both Senator Capito and Senator Portman's vote.

"I was beyond beyond upset. I can't even describe the feeling without using words I shouldn't say on television," Barbara Garnett, of West Virginia, said.

Folks like Garnett, were reassured by Senator Capito's previous concerns about an ACA repeal, but the vote Tuesday doesn't mean Obamacare is gone- it simply means the Senate will start an intense discussion on whether to fix, repeal, replace or something in between.

"Its just dumping it out- it's like throwing the baby out with the bath water, we don't want to do that. We know there are problems with the ACA, what we want to do though is see about working across the aisle, work in a bipartisan way to fix it," Garnett added.

Some fix could happen moving forward, but protesters are worried the vote today is the first step in the President's plan to get rid of Obamacare entirely.

"Everybody deserves healthcare, healthcare is a human right - not a privilege for people to take away," Busick explained.

Of course not everyone agrees with those at the rally Tuesday, many voted for Senator Capito and Senator Portman because they believed once President Obama was out of office.- a new President could help get the Affordable Care Act repealed.

Senator Capito said in a statement, " I will continue to push for policies that result in Affordable Health Care Coverage for West Virginians, including those who are in the Medicaid population and those struggling with drug addiction."
 

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

