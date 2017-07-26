Testing out ‘textalyzer’ to bust drivers for texting in NY - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Testing out ‘textalyzer’ to bust drivers for texting in NY

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says his traffic safety committee will be taking a closer look at the technology behind the “textalyzer” tool.

The device is similar to a Breathalyzer, but instead of helping police detect if a driver was drinking, it determines if he or she was texting while driving.

Here’s how it works. Either police find your phone at the scene of a crash, or you hand it over yourself. They can then plug a cord in to your phone and attach it to their tablet using the appropriate software.

The ‘textalyzer” manufacturer says the device won’t allow police to read your texts, but it will tell them the exact time you last activated an app, whether you were texting, emailing or scrolling through Facebook.

Governor Cuomo says despite the State’s ban on hand-held cellphones while driving, people continue to put themselves and others at risk, and he says those drivers should be held responsible.

Critics are concerned it would give police access to too much personal information.

Supporters say the tool could cut down on distracted driving and make roads safer.

Governor Cuomo’s traffic safety committee will not only be taking a look at the technology, but will also consider privacy and constitutional aspects of the device.

The tool is still months away from being ready to launch. Under the proposed legislation, drivers could lose their license if they refuse to turn their phones over to police.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Testing out ‘textalyzer’ to bust drivers for texting in NY

    Testing out ‘textalyzer’ to bust drivers for texting in NY

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-07-26 12:42:58 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Critics are concerned it would give police access to too much personal information.

    Critics are concerned it would give police access to too much personal information.

  • Herbicide found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

    Herbicide found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-07-26 11:46:02 GMT
    wjhl.comwjhl.com

    View the statement released from the organization.

    View the statement released from the organization.

  • Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

    Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal and replace plan fails on procedural vote

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-07-26 08:20:54 GMT

    CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...

    CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • U.S. Route 35 Closed in Putnam County Due High-Speed Crash

    U.S. Route 35 Closed in Putnam County Due High-Speed Crash

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:43:36 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - U.S. Route 35 is closed in Putnam County due to a high-speed crash. The crash was reported on U.S. Route 35 at Hurricane Creek Road just south of Fraziers Bottom in Putnam County around 10:35 p.m. Dispatchers indicate that the accident is t-bone style, and that one of the vehicles crashed at speeds in excess of 90 mph. Injuries are unknown at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - U.S. Route 35 is closed in Putnam County due to a high-speed crash. The crash was reported on U.S. Route 35 at Hurricane Creek Road just south of Fraziers Bottom in Putnam County around 10:35 p.m. Dispatchers indicate that the accident is t-bone style, and that one of the vehicles crashed at speeds in excess of 90 mph. Injuries are unknown at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

    Flushed with Fear: Local Woman Finds Snake Eggs in Toilet

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:03:43 GMT
    KAMR Local 4 NewsKAMR Local 4 News
    AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...
    AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...

  • Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Doctors warn of the spread of a long-lasting viral stomach bug

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:42:30 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

    “I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.