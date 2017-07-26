CAMC Memorial Parking Garage Collapses, 2 may be Injured - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

CAMC Memorial Parking Garage Collapses, 2 may be Injured

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people may have been injured after part of the Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital parking garage collapsed this morning.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the collapse happened at around 9:10 AM and the area that collapsed was under construction at the time.

According to a person at the scene, some were evacuated from the hospital.

