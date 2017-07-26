WV Woman Arrested for Trying to Steal Ketchup Packets, Threatening Clerk

Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.
He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
A man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.
Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a retail employee at a Belk department store on Saturday.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
The family of an Ohio man who returned to the U.S. comatose in April after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a car accident in the Republic of Georgia was given little chance of recovering by doctors who said they should be prepared to turn off his feeding tube within six months to a year.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
A 4-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Route 35 just north of I-64 in Putnam County. Crews on scene say a wrong-way driver hit several tractor trailers around 4 a.m. Wednesday, side-swiping one vehicle and causing two others to crash. The wrong-way driver has minor injuries and was not impaired. One of the tractor trailers is leaking fuel. DOT officials say they hope to have the lanes back open by 7 this morning. Stay with 13 News on this...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about ‘smart toys’ directed at children.
A minister captured this photo that's grabbing hearts across the country.
A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
