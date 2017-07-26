For the first time in three years Ohio executes condemned man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - U.S. Route 35 is closed in Putnam County due to a high-speed crash. The crash was reported on U.S. Route 35 at Hurricane Creek Road just south of Fraziers Bottom in Putnam County around 10:35 p.m. Dispatchers indicate that the accident is t-bone style, and that one of the vehicles crashed at speeds in excess of 90 mph. Injuries are unknown at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

KAMR Local 4 News

AMARILLO, TX (KAMR) - Imagine going into your restroom and seeing mysterious objects at the bottom of your toilet. Now, think about what your reaction would be if those objects turned out to be snake eggs. Dallas Dillard, one of the only snake wranglers in the area, told us he has never seen this before and probably will never see it again. Here you can tell the eggs don't look leathery like they normally would and are a mushy substance because they had been in the water for such a...