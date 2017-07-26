US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead

U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed one person and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
