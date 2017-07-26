Colorado district attorney says marijuana is ‘gateway drug to homicide’

A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
The Saint Albans Police says they have taken many reports of a new phone scam hitting the area.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
Authorities in Kentucky have charged two people with fatally beating a woman with a stick after following a trail of blood that led to a home.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
