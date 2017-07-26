CAMC will Remove Around 300 Full Time Equivalent Positions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.

According to a release from CAMC, After the first five months of 2017, they were on course to lose more than $40 million in 2017.

Since January, CAMC says they have not filled any open non-clinical positions, and this removed 56 of the 300 positions. In addition, they anticipate that attrition will take care of around 75 more positions.

In their release, CAMC says the human resources is working with each employee affected to attempt to place them in an appropriate open position within CAMC.

CAMC says the main reasons they face a financial strain are:

An increasing reliance on governmental payors, such as Medicare, Medicaid and PEIA, who pay below the actual cost to deliver care. Commercially insured patients now make up only 17% of CAMC’s payor mix.

Increasing cuts to Medicare created by the Affordable Care Act

Escalating costs of drugs and technology

The nursing shortage which requires CAMC to employ agency labor which is more expensive

Cost of electronic health records conversion

CAMC says they are making the following program reductions and realignments to stop the financial losses and keep CAMC financially stable:

The Dental and Fertility Centers have been realigned with other programs.

The Dean Ornish program closed in July 2017.

The CAMC Pharmacy at Cross Lanes will close in August 2017.

The pulmonary rehab program will close in October 2017.·The Lighthouse will close by July 2018, which gives the effected employees and physicians one year to find alternate day care and pre-school.

