CAMC will Remove Around 300 Full Time Equivalent Positions - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

CAMC will Remove Around 300 Full Time Equivalent Positions

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.

According to a release from CAMC, After the first five months of 2017, they were on course to lose more than $40 million in 2017.

Since January, CAMC says they have not filled any open non-clinical positions, and this removed 56 of the 300 positions. In addition, they anticipate that attrition will take care of around 75 more positions.

In their release, CAMC says the human resources is working with each employee affected to attempt to place them in an appropriate open position within CAMC.

CAMC says the main reasons they face a financial strain are:

  • An increasing reliance on governmental payors, such as Medicare, Medicaid and PEIA, who pay below the actual cost to deliver care. Commercially insured patients now make up only 17% of CAMC’s payor mix.
  • Increasing cuts to Medicare created by the Affordable Care Act
  • Escalating costs of drugs and technology
  • The nursing shortage which requires CAMC to employ agency labor which is more expensive
  • Cost of electronic health records conversion

CAMC says they are making the following program reductions and realignments to stop the financial losses and keep CAMC financially stable:

  • The Dental and Fertility Centers have been realigned with other programs.
  • The Dean Ornish program closed in July 2017.
  • The CAMC Pharmacy at Cross Lanes will close in August 2017.
  • The pulmonary rehab program will close in October 2017.·The Lighthouse will close by July 2018, which gives the effected employees and physicians one year to find alternate day care and pre-school.

CAMC also released the following video statement.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.