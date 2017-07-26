Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the ban because of "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

Capt. Jacob Eleazer says he told a superior officer he was a transgender man in 2014. He says when he saw the president's statements he felt like he was "fired by Tweet."

Eleazer, who reports for guard duty with the 198th Military Police Battalion in Louisville, works as a therapist in Lexington, Kentucky. He joined the military in 2006.

Eleazer says he hopes the president will change his mind. The 31-year-old was hoping to land a clinical internship with the Army but he says that's in jeopardy now.

