Boy Reunited with Deceased Father's Phone

Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.
Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them. The company said Wednesday that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.
Critics are concerned it would give police access to too much personal information.
View the statement released from the organization.
CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...
The report doesn't confirm that the condition is common in all football players.
A minister captured this photo that's grabbing hearts across the country.
Closing arguments are expected later this week.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.
“I was exhausted too. I was dehydrated,” she said. “Anything I would put in, it would come right back out.”
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
A baby, just 16-days-old, is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was abandoned by his father Monday in a strip mall parking lot.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
