Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 7/27/17 @ 10:45 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Haylie Weems, previously reported missing, has been located in Raleigh County, West Virginia Thursday, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Once Weems was located it was determined that she was indeed safe and not in danger.

The South Charleston Police Department would like extend its deepest gratitude to all the individuals and agencies that assisted in the investigation that helped in locating Ms. Weems

ORIGINAL: 7/26/17@ 9 p.m.

The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems, age 23.

Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days.

Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children.

She was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston.

Weem's was last observed driving a red/maroon Jeep Laredo.

If anyone has seen Weem's in the past few days or has any knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903.

