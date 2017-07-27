Fired coach left children at home with dead dog

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”

Matthew Goodwin in the hospital

Mosquitoes are an unfortunate reality over the warm months, and while most of them are just a nuisance, some can cause people illness. For one mother in Raleigh County, that was a terrifying reality. "He threw up all evening, headaches, and crying all night because of the pain," said, Stephanie Goodwin. Stephanie Goodwin's son Matthew was diagnosed with Lacrosse Encephalitis, a disease ONLY spread by the bite of the Treehole Mosquito. Most often disease only affects ...