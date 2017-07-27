Cleveland police find potent sedative disguised as OxyContin

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 94-year-old St. Pete man was left without personal transportation when someone stole his motorized tricycle last Tuesday, police say. The heartless thief was captured on video riding off with Richard Griffin’s trike at the CVS on 4260 6th Street South in St. Petersburg, but unfortunately, the video quality is too poor to identify the suspect. Police believe the person in possession of the stolen tricycle may dump it once they realize it ca...

