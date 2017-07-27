Cleveland police find potent sedative disguised as OxyContin

Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump’s Twitter pronouncement.
Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump’s Twitter pronouncement.
Pills supplied by pharmacies are not affected.
Pills supplied by pharmacies are not affected.
A company providing rides at the fair this year described the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.
A company providing rides at the fair this year described the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.
The Independent reports the college system will host one session.
The Independent reports the college system will host one session.
Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.
Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them. The company said Wednesday that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.
Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them. The company said Wednesday that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.
Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.
A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.
A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Critics are concerned it would give police access to too much personal information.
Critics are concerned it would give police access to too much personal information.