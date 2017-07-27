Former KKK member gives up past with help from black man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former KKK member gives up past with help from black man

Posted: Updated:
WKRN WKRN

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are two men unlikely to ever cross paths: a former member of the Ku Klux Klan and a black business owner.

It’s a tattoo that brought the men together and will change both lives forever, showing even the worst of the worst can have a change of heart.

Life has a way of knocking you to your knees.

“It’s rough out here,” said Lee Earnest Walney, who is homeless. “I was helping a man roof houses, and that job fell through.”

For the past three years, Walney has been trying to get back up.

“I just couldn’t get nobody to hire me, so it placed me up underneath a bridge,” he told News 2.

The older he got, he became somewhat set in his ways. To understand why, you have to go back more than 30 years.

“I had a cousin that got raped,” he said. Walney wanted to make sure the person who did this got what he deserved.

“The police wasn’t doing nothing, so I said if they won’t, I will,” he told News 2.

A white sheet and a white pointed hat was his solution.

“I was a full-blown member,” Walney said. He joined the KKK, and he had a tattoo to prove it.

He use to have hate in his heart, but now he said he doesn’t see color.

“Going out here talking, calling this one the N-word, calling this one, that one… why do that?” Walney said. “God put us all here to be one thing, to love each other, and that’s what I want to do.”

As for that tattoo? He wanted it gone, saying it’s time to get his life back together. That’s where tattoo artist Kni DeWayne comes in.

“Most times if someone tries to change their lives, I’m here to help,” said DeWayne, the owner of Beastmode Ink.

“For him, to go against what he put on his arm is even crazier,” he told News 2.

Even though Walney doesn’t see color anymore, DeWayne does, at least in his work.

“Watch this miracle take place,” he said, as he worked on removing the KKK tattoo.

The pain Walney felt as the tattoo was being covered is nothing compared to the pain he caused with his racist past.

It took more than three hours to complete the tattoo.

“It’s time for the big reveal,” DeWayne said. “Remember what it looked like before?”

“It’s unbelievable. It is,” Walney said when he saw the new piece of art.

That KKK tattoo was converted to a cross with red roses in memory of Walney’s mother.

“It took the bad news that was on there and turned it to good news,” he said. “This is the future.”

“Welcome to the future,” DeWayne added. “The cover up king, Beastmode.”

Walney may not be the man he wants to be, but there is one thing for sure. He’s not the man he used to be. That old tattoo doesn’t represent him anymore.

“No more. It’s over,” he told News 2. “You know who represents me? That man upstairs.”

“My job is complete,” DeWayne said while shaking Walney’s hand.

“It is done; it is done,” Walney said. “It took some work, but it’s done.”

DeWayne did the tattoo cover-up for free and even gave Walney all the products to care for it until it heals.

It’s an unbelievable story of change, generosity, and a much brighter future.

Scott Walker with WGNS Radio, recently featured on Anne Holt’s Tennessee, introduced the two men. Walker helped Walney find housing and he was just offered a job on Wednesday at OD’S carwash.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Former KKK member gives up past with help from black man

    Former KKK member gives up past with help from black man

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-07-27 12:05:37 GMT
    WKRNWKRN

    Life has a way of knocking you to your knees.

    Life has a way of knocking you to your knees.

  • Bible verse plaque to be removed from Knoxville Safety Building

    Bible verse plaque to be removed from Knoxville Safety Building

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-07-27 11:54:48 GMT
    WATEWATE

    City leaders say they know of no other complaints regarding this sign.

    City leaders say they know of no other complaints regarding this sign.

  • Troops, veterans react to transgender ban

    Troops, veterans react to transgender ban

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:22 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:22:12 GMT
    AP Photo/Julio CortezAP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump’s Twitter pronouncement. 

    Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump’s Twitter pronouncement. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police In South Charleston Are Searching For A Missing Woman

    Police In South Charleston Are Searching For A Missing Woman

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 10:58:59 GMT

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

  • One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:39:52 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

  • Fired coach left children at home with dead dog

    Fired coach left children at home with dead dog

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-07-27 07:29:18 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.

    Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.