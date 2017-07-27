Boy Scouts unearth buried treasure in West Virginia park - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Boy Scouts unearth buried treasure in West Virginia park

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (AP) - Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.

The Register-Herald reports a little over 30 Boy Scouts from the Huntington area and Colorado found a large wooden box in Guyandotte Park on Tuesday while constructing a foot bridge at the park.

The box contained several items including campaign buttons from the early 1900s, old coins and paper money.

A faded letter instructed the finders to keep the treasure. Dewey Houck, president of the Rural Appalachian Improvement League, agrees and says the Boy Scouts should take it with them.

It's unclear who buried the box or when it was buried.

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

