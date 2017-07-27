POLICE: Theft Suspect Caught on Camera in Roane County

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant. Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police. According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions. Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash. He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Co...

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant. Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police. According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions. Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash. He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Co...

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Roane County Sheriff's Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage. Deputies are searching for the man pictured here. According to a release, the suspect may have been involved in an item theft that occurred near Amma Road. If you recognize this man, you're asked to contact police at 304-927-3410 or via Facebook Messenger on the Roane County WV Sheriff's Department page.