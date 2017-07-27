Suspect Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Floyd County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant.

Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police in Prestonsburg.

According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions.

Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash. 

He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd degree, Trafficking in a Legend Drug and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Police also arrested Bobby Murphy, 29, of Martin, on three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd degree during the search.

