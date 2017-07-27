Tractor Trailer Accident Shuts Down All Lanes of I-79 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A tractor trailer accident has shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 1 this afternoon.

According to dispatchers, a single semi rolled over onto the road.

No one was injured in the accident.

Dispatchers say there is no expected time for lanes to reopen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Pinch VFD are responding.

