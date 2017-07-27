Tractor Trailer Accident Shuts Down All Lanes of I-79 in Kanawha - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tractor Trailer Accident Shuts Down All Lanes of I-79 in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
© MGN Online © MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A tractor trailer accident has shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 1 this afternoon.

According to dispatchers, a single semi rolled over onto the road. 

No one was injured in the accident.

Dispatchers say there is no expected time for lanes to reopen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Pinch VFD are responding.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • OSHP identify victims in Ohio State Fair ride accident

    OSHP identify victims in Ohio State Fair ride accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:06:06 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

  • Tractor Trailer Accident Shuts Down All Lanes of I-79 in Kanawha County

    Tractor Trailer Accident Shuts Down All Lanes of I-79 in Kanawha County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:04:59 GMT
    © MGN Online© MGN Online
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A tractor trailer accident has shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 1 this afternoon. According to dispatchers, a single semi rolled over onto the road.  No one was injured in the accident. Dispatchers say there is no expected time for lanes to reopen. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Pinch VFD are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A tractor trailer accident has shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 1 this afternoon. According to dispatchers, a single semi rolled over onto the road.  No one was injured in the accident. Dispatchers say there is no expected time for lanes to reopen. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Pinch VFD are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:39:52 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.