Crossings Mall Bridge set to Open to Public on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A spokeswoman with the Kanawha County Commission tells 13 News that the Crossings Mall Bridge is expected to open on Friday, July 27th, 2017.

She says that the last thing left to do was to install the guard rail, which is being worked on now and is expected to be finished tonight.

She says as long as no issues arise in finishing the guard rail, the bridge will be opened to the public tomorrow.

The Kroger fuel center is set to open on July 27th, 2017 then more stores will be following suit. Here's a list of some of the stores returning:

Advanced Autoparts

Anytime Fitness

AT&T

CVS

Goodwill

Kanawha County Library

Kroger

McDonald's

Subway

We're told 23 out of 26 stores are planning to reopen.