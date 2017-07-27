House passes $788B bill for military, wall - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House passes $788B bill for military, wall

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure (all times local):
    
5:20 p.m.
    
The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.
    
The 235-192 vote both eases a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and gives Trump and his House GOP allies political wins heading into the August recess. Significant hurdles remain in front of the measure, which will meet with more powerful Democratic opposition in the Senate.
    
A potential government shutdown battle over the U.S.-Mexico wall looms this fall. The generous defense spending increases also run afoul of strict spending limits set by an earlier budget law.
    
For now, however, Republicans controlling the House cheered the measure's help for military readiness and generous increases for veterans.
    
___
    
2:30 p.m.
    
The Republican-led House has voted to make a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
    
The vote was 230-196. Republican leaders avoided voting directly on the divisive issue Thursday. Instead, they tucked the wall provision into a broader procedural vote.
    
Trump promised at nearly every rally and campaign event that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico said no, and U.S. taxpayers will have to provide the money.
    
Democrats said they might have defeated the wall if they'd been given a chance. It's unpopular with more moderate Republicans and those representing districts with large immigrant communities.
    
Money for the wall is part of a broader $788 billion spending bill funding defense and veterans programs.
    
___
    
12:38 p.m.
    
The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost.
    
It would also deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
    
In advancing the huge $788 billion bill, Republicans are trying to both ease a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and give both themselves and Trump political wins heading into the August recess.
    
Trump is pushing for a sweeping increase for the Pentagon and commensurate cuts of more than $50 billion, or 10 percent, from domestic agencies and foreign aid. House Republicans are responding by adding even more for defense but have significantly scaled back Trump's cuts to domestic programs like community development grants and medical research.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • House passes $788B bill for military, wall

    House passes $788B bill for military, wall

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:31:38 GMT

    The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.

    The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.

  • Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

    Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

    A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

    A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

  • Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces

    Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-07-26 13:33:25 GMT

    President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.

    President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.