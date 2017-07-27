Deputies Warn of Scam Pretending to be Arrested Family Members

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday.

According to a release from the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested.

The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help.

The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The scammer asked for gift cards to be bought and the numbers read to him over the phone.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says that no police agency is going to ask for money over the phone.

Before giving any money, account numbers, or gift card numbers, they ask to please call family members to see if someone is truly in trouble, and when in doubt, please call the office or your local law enforcement agency.