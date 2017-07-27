Deputies Investigating After Vehicle Rolls into Creek, Driver Flees

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Kanawha State Forest Drive is closed after a vehicle overturned and struck a pole.

Dispatchers say the wreck was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest Drive at Cane Fork Road.

They say a vehicle overturned into a creek in that area. Before rolling into the creek, the vehicle took out a pole, knocking out power to residents in the area.

Less than 100 customers are affected by the outage. Power restoration is estimated at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, and has not been seen by law enforcement. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the scene.