Carnival rides operating in West Virginia receive frequent inspections

Many communities in the tristate area are in the middle of fair and festival season.

The West Virginia Division of Labor provides oversight for annual inspections of carnival rides operating across the state.

But it doesn't stop there.



Jeff Chaffin with Calliope Productions spends his summer months traveling around the tristate setting up at fairs like the Cabell County Fair in Milton, WV.

Everyday he personally inspects each ride.

But his rides also have to pass an annual state inspection. A permit to operate sticker is displayed on each ride.

"Every time that you get your yearly inspection to come into the state this is your license to operate in the state and plus I have a copy of the paperwork that I keep on file," Chaffin said, pointing to the inspection sticker on one of his popular rides.

Inspectors also check the rides before each event.

"The state automatically comes to any event that we have here to inspect the rides," said Cabell County Fair Vice President Philip Mills.

Since 2005 approved private inspectors have been doing those checks. To get approved they have to have extensive experience and training. The frequent inspections provide peace of mind.

"I''m tickled to death when they come to inspect the equipment for the safety of our fair and the people that come to it," Mills said.