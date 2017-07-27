Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero.

The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola.

The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar.

The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design.

Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement.

Coke Zero is expected to be taken off shelves as soon as August.