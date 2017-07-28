Senate rejects measure to repeal parts of Obamacare

Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday. According to a release, the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested. The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help. The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The sca...
