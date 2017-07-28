AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Tennessee girl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Tennessee girl

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Friday morning for a girl missing out of Cleveland, northeast of Chattanooga.

The Cleveland Police Department reports 10-year-old Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen Thursday around 8:20 p.m. on Baugh Street.

Officers said she was walking toward the Ocoee Middle School Soccer Field off of Parker Street.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Medina stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 lbs.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts. She was also carrying a black jump rope.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TBI at 800-TBI-FIND or Bradley County 911 at 423-476-7511.

